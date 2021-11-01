Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 45 catches have turned into 533 yards (76.1 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 65 times.
- So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Kelce collected 109 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 28.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The Giants are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Kelce was targeted 12 times and totaled 65 yards on seven receptions.
- Kelce put up 221 yards (on 21 catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 33 times, and averaged 73.7 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
Byron Pringle
23
7.8%
17
243
2
1
2.8%
