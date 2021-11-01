Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) hit the field in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 45 catches have turned into 533 yards (76.1 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 65 times.

So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Kelce collected 109 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 28.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Kelce was targeted 12 times and totaled 65 yards on seven receptions.

Kelce put up 221 yards (on 21 catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 33 times, and averaged 73.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7% Byron Pringle 23 7.8% 17 243 2 1 2.8%

Powered By Data Skrive