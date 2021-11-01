The Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 19th-ranked rush defense, play the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 25th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Trojans are 3-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in three of seven games this season.

South Alabama's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Trojans put up 25.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the Jaguars allow per outing (21.0).

When Troy records more than 21.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Trojans rack up 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (321.4).

In games that Troy amasses more than 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Jaguars have forced (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Jaguars average 29.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Trojans give up (21.5).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.

The Jaguars rack up 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans allow (313.9).

In games that South Alabama totals more than 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats