Publish date:
Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- South Alabama's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.
- The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Trojans put up 25.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the Jaguars allow per outing (21.0).
- When Troy records more than 21.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (321.4).
- In games that Troy amasses more than 321.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Jaguars have forced (17).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- South Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Jaguars average 29.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Trojans give up (21.5).
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans allow (313.9).
- In games that South Alabama totals more than 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|South Alabama
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.1
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
358.9
Avg. Total Yards
397.6
313.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.4
11
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
17