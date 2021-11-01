Tyreek Hill has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 52 catches on 72 targets, with a team-high 641 receiving yards (91.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 72 of his team's 293 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Hill had 68 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (80.5).

Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.

This week Hill will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).

The Giants' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 49-yard performance against the Titans last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.

Hill's 22 receptions have led to 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 34 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7% Byron Pringle 23 7.8% 17 243 2 1 2.8%

