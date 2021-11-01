Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Tyreek Hill has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 52 catches on 72 targets, with a team-high 641 receiving yards (91.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 72 of his team's 293 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Hill had 68 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (80.5).
  • Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 49-yard performance against the Titans last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Hill's 22 receptions have led to 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 34 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

72

24.6%

52

641

5

8

22.2%

Travis Kelce

65

22.2%

45

533

4

5

13.9%

Mecole Hardman

40

13.7%

30

289

1

6

16.7%

Byron Pringle

23

7.8%

17

243

2

1

2.8%

