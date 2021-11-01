Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 52 catches on 72 targets, with a team-high 641 receiving yards (91.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 72 of his team's 293 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Hill had 68 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (80.5).
- Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.
- This week Hill will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 49-yard performance against the Titans last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
- Hill's 22 receptions have led to 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 34 times.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
Byron Pringle
23
7.8%
17
243
2
1
2.8%
