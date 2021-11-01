C-USA foes meet when the UAB Blazers (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 13.5 points. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points only two times this season.

In 62.5% of Louisiana Tech's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 1.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.7 more than the 50.5 total in this contest.

The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 9.2 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UAB is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Blazers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Blazers put up 25.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (31.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.

The Blazers collect 374.4 yards per game, 58.1 fewer yards than the 432.5 the Bulldogs allow per outing.

When UAB piles up more than 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers give up (20.4).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 20.4 points.

The Bulldogs collect 385 yards per game, 60.2 more yards than the 324.8 the Blazers allow.

Louisiana Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team picks up over 324.8 yards.

The Bulldogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 14 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats