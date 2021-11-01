Publish date:
UAB vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points only two times this season.
- In 62.5% of Louisiana Tech's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 1.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.7 more than the 50.5 total in this contest.
- The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.7 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 9.2 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UAB is 4-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Blazers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Blazers put up 25.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (31.8).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.
- The Blazers collect 374.4 yards per game, 58.1 fewer yards than the 432.5 the Bulldogs allow per outing.
- When UAB piles up more than 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (14).
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana Tech's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs rack up 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers give up (20.4).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 20.4 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 385 yards per game, 60.2 more yards than the 324.8 the Blazers allow.
- Louisiana Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team picks up over 324.8 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
25.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
374.4
Avg. Total Yards
385
324.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.5
12
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14