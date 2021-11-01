The Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) are 13-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

UCF's games this season have gone over 59.5 points five of eight times.

In 75% of Tulane's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.3 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Knights games this season is 61.7, 2.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The 64.4 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCF is 3-5-0 this season.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Knights rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave give up (40.9).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40.9 points.

The Knights collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).

When UCF totals more than 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

In Tulane's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).

The Green Wave average 3.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Knights give up (25.9).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 25.9 points.

The Green Wave rack up 387.5 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 361.8 the Knights give up.

When Tulane totals more than 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Knights have forced (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats