Publish date:
UCF vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UCF vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- UCF's games this season have gone over 59.5 points five of eight times.
- In 75% of Tulane's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.3 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 61.7, 2.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The 64.4 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCF is 3-5-0 this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Knights rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave give up (40.9).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40.9 points.
- The Knights collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).
- When UCF totals more than 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Knights have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- In Tulane's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave have been underdogs by 13 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).
- The Green Wave average 3.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Knights give up (25.9).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 25.9 points.
- The Green Wave rack up 387.5 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 361.8 the Knights give up.
- When Tulane totals more than 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Knights have forced (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Tulane
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
25.9
Avg. Points Allowed
40.9
420.5
Avg. Total Yards
387.5
361.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
476
12
Giveaways
20
16
Takeaways
8