The New Mexico State Aggies (1-7) are big 17-point underdogs on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (6-2). The over/under is 70 in this game.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 70-point total in three of eight games this season.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 70 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 14.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 67.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Utah State Aggies and their opponents score an average of 62.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 70 over/under in this game is 12.7 points higher than the 57.3 average total in New Mexico State Aggies games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year, the Utah State Aggies average 7.1 fewer points per game (31.4) than the New Mexico State Aggies surrender (38.5).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 38.5 points.

The Utah State Aggies rack up only 13.3 more yards per game (477.1), than the New Mexico State Aggies allow per matchup (463.8).

In games that Utah State picks up over 463.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Utah State Aggies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the New Mexico State Aggies have takeaways (14).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The New Mexico State Aggies are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 17 points or more this season.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The New Mexico State Aggies put up 24.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Utah State Aggies allow (29).

New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 29 points.

The New Mexico State Aggies collect 52.5 fewer yards per game (382.5) than the Utah State Aggies allow (435).

In games that New Mexico State totals over 435 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the New Mexico State Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Utah State Aggies have forced 13 turnovers.

Season Stats