Utah vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 58.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.6, 0.1 points above Friday's over/under of 52.5.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Utes average 33.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the Cardinal surrender per outing (27.0).
- Utah is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.0 points.
- The Utes rack up only 14.8 more yards per game (416.4) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (401.6).
- When Utah totals more than 401.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- In Stanford's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinal have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Cardinal average just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes surrender (25.3).
- When Stanford puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinal collect 29.2 fewer yards per game (340.9) than the Utes allow (370.1).
- In games that Stanford picks up over 370.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Utes have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Stanford
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
416.4
Avg. Total Yards
340.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.6
10
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
5