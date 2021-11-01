The Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 5, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is a touchdown underdog. The over/under is set at 52.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Utah vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.6, 0.1 points above Friday's over/under of 52.5.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in three chances).

Utah has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Utes average 33.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the Cardinal surrender per outing (27.0).

Utah is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.0 points.

The Utes rack up only 14.8 more yards per game (416.4) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (401.6).

When Utah totals more than 401.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Cardinal average just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes surrender (25.3).

When Stanford puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinal collect 29.2 fewer yards per game (340.9) than the Utes allow (370.1).

In games that Stanford picks up over 370.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Utes have forced 10 turnovers.

Season Stats