The No. 16 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0, 0-0 C-USA), who have college football's third-ranked rush defense, square off against the UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 C-USA) and their 11th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Roadrunners are massive, 12.5-point favorites. The contest has a 53-point over/under.

Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UTSA has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points more than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 60.5, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.

The 53 total in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's eight games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Roadrunners rack up 39.4 points per game, 19 more than the Miners give up per outing (20.4).

When UTSA records more than 20.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners average 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners give up per contest (295.6).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team amasses more than 295.6 yards.

This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Miners have takeaways (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners surrender (18.8).

When UTEP scores more than 18.8 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Miners average 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners give up (332.4).

In games that UTEP totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Roadrunners have forced 17 turnovers.

Season Stats