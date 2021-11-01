Publish date:
UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 13.8 points more than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 60.5, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The 53 total in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's eight games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Roadrunners rack up 39.4 points per game, 19 more than the Miners give up per outing (20.4).
- When UTSA records more than 20.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners average 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners give up per contest (295.6).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team amasses more than 295.6 yards.
- This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Miners have takeaways (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Miners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners surrender (18.8).
- When UTEP scores more than 18.8 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Miners average 61.5 more yards per game (393.9) than the Roadrunners give up (332.4).
- In games that UTEP totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This season the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Roadrunners have forced 17 turnovers.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UTEP
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
18.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.4
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
393.9
332.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
295.6
7
Giveaways
17
17
Takeaways
13