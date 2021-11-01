ACC rivals meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) visit the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. Virginia Tech is favored by 3.5 points. The total has been set at 47 points for this game.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hokies games this season is 52.9, 5.9 points above Friday's total of 47.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

In Virginia Tech's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Hokies score 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles allow (20.8).

When Virginia Tech records more than 20.8 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hokies rack up only 3.8 more yards per game (349.9) than the Eagles give up per outing (346.1).

When Virginia Tech churns out over 346.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Hokies have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (12).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Eagles put up 25.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies give up (22.4).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.4 points.

The Eagles average 25.6 fewer yards per game (354.0) than the Hokies give up per outing (379.6).

When Boston College piles up over 379.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Hokies have forced (10).

Season Stats