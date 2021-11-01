The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Middle Tennessee is a 15-point underdog. The over/under is 68 for this matchup.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 68-point total in three of seven games this season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 68 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 70.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 11.1 points above the 56.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.7 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers have been favored by 15 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Hilltoppers put up 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders allow (26.4).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.

The Hilltoppers average 140.1 more yards per game (533.6) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (393.5).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 393.5 yards.

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Blue Raiders put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.3) than the Hilltoppers give up (30.5).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders collect 90.7 fewer yards per game (341.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (432.1).

When Middle Tennessee totals over 432.1 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats