The Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 0-0 MAC) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 0-0 MAC) take the field with the Victory Cannon on the line on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 10 points in the outing. The point total for the outing is set at 63.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan's games this season have gone over 63 points three of eight times.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 58 points per game, 5.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 55.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Wednesday's total.

The 56.6 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Broncos average just 0.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Chippewas surrender (28.4).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.4 points.

The Broncos average 27.0 more yards per game (433.4) than the Chippewas allow per outing (406.4).

When Western Michigan totals over 406.4 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Chippewas have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Chippewas have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Chippewas put up 29.0 points per game, the same number the Broncos surrender.

Central Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.

The Chippewas rack up 128.7 more yards per game (449.5) than the Broncos give up (320.8).

Central Michigan is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 320.8 yards.

This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats