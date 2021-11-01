Oddsmakers heavily favor the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at SHI Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 12 points. The game's over/under is 38.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 38 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Rutgers' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 38.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.5 points fewer than the 38.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 43.4, 5.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 38.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 10.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in three chances).

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up (21.5).

Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Badgers collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (361.0).

Wisconsin is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 361.0 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Rutgers' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Scarlet Knights score 6.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Badgers surrender (17.0).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 342.3 yards per game, 127.7 more yards than the 214.6 the Badgers give up.

In games that Rutgers amasses more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats