Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 38 points in four of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Rutgers' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 38.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.5 points fewer than the 38.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 43.4, 5.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 38.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 10.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in three chances).
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up (21.5).
- Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Badgers collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (361.0).
- Wisconsin is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 361.0 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year the Scarlet Knights score 6.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Badgers surrender (17.0).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 342.3 yards per game, 127.7 more yards than the 214.6 the Badgers give up.
- In games that Rutgers amasses more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Rutgers
21.9
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
17.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
352.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.3
214.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361.0
17
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
10