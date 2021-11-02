Publish date:
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Air Force vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- In 71.4% of Army's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 37.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Falcons score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per contest the Black Knights give up.
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.7 points.
- The Falcons collect 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights give up per contest (332.6).
- In games that Air Force piles up over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Army's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights average 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).
- When Army puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Black Knights average 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons allow (281.4).
- When Army picks up over 281.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This season the Black Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Army
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
395.8
Avg. Total Yards
400.0
281.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.6
6
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
6