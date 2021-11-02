The Army Black Knights (4-3) and the seventh-ranked run defense will visit the Air Force Falcons (6-2) and the first-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Black Knights are only 2.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 37.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.

In 71.4% of Army's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Falcons score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per contest the Black Knights give up.

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.7 points.

The Falcons collect 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights give up per contest (332.6).

In games that Air Force piles up over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.

Army Stats and Trends

Army is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Army's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Black Knights average 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).

When Army puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights average 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons allow (281.4).

When Army picks up over 281.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Black Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).

Season Stats