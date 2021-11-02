Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Army Black Knights (4-3) and the seventh-ranked run defense will visit the Air Force Falcons (6-2) and the first-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Black Knights are only 2.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 37.5 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

  • Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • In 71.4% of Army's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 37.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Air Force has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
  • Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Falcons score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per contest the Black Knights give up.
  • Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.7 points.
  • The Falcons collect 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights give up per contest (332.6).
  • In games that Air Force piles up over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.
  • Army is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Army's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Black Knights average 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).
  • When Army puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Black Knights average 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons allow (281.4).
  • When Army picks up over 281.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This season the Black Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Air ForceStatsArmy

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

34.6

16.8

Avg. Points Allowed

27.7

395.8

Avg. Total Yards

400.0

281.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

332.6

6

Giveaways

6

11

Takeaways

6