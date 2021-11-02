SEC rivals meet when the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is favored by 28.5 points. The point total is set at 66.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

LSU's games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 76.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 16.6 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

The 66 total in this game is 4.1 points higher than the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28.5 points or more (in two chances).

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Crimson Tide put up 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers give up (28.8).

When Alabama records more than 28.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 493.1 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 408.5 the Tigers allow per outing.

Alabama is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 408.5 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have six turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.6).

When LSU scores more than 20.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Tigers average 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up per contest (306.1).

When LSU amasses more than 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (13).

Season Stats