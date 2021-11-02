Publish date:
Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 76.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 16.6 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
- The 66 total in this game is 4.1 points higher than the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers give up (28.8).
- When Alabama records more than 28.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide average 493.1 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 408.5 the Tigers allow per outing.
- Alabama is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 408.5 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have six turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.6).
- When LSU scores more than 20.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Tigers average 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up per contest (306.1).
- When LSU amasses more than 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|LSU
45.9
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
493.1
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
306.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.5
6
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11