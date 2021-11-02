Oddsmakers massively favor the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Centennial Bank Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 21 points. The contest's point total is 68.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 68 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 66.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 68 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.8, 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 68 .

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 21 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers average 7.6 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Red Wolves surrender (42.4).

Appalachian State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 42.4 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 464.3 yards per game, 95.0 fewer yards than the 559.3 the Red Wolves allow per matchup.

Appalachian State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 559.3 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Red Wolves' takeaways (11).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Red Wolves average three more points per game (27.5) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.5).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Red Wolves average 30.9 more yards per game (408) than the Mountaineers give up (377.1).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up more than 377.1 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (13).

Season Stats