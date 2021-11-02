Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 77.8% of San Francisco's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.
- The two teams combine to average 54.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 46 over/under in this contest.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 46-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Cardinals score 30.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (24.4).
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Cardinals collect 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (324.0).
- Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 324.0 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).
49ers stats and trends
- Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this season.
- The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The 49ers score 24.0 points per game, 6.7 more than the Cardinals surrender (17.3).
- San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 17.3 points.
- The 49ers collect 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals give up (319.0).
- In games that San Francisco amasses over 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.
- At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-4).
- In four home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.
- This season, 49ers home games average 48.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).
- Arizona is 4-0 overall, and 4-0 against the spread, on the road.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- Arizona has hit the over twice in four away games this season.
- This season, Cardinals away games average 51.9 points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
