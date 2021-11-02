The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The game's point total is 46.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 77.8% of San Francisco's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.

The two teams combine to average 54.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 46-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cardinals score 30.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (24.4).

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Cardinals collect 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (324.0).

Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 324.0 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this season.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The 49ers score 24.0 points per game, 6.7 more than the Cardinals surrender (17.3).

San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 17.3 points.

The 49ers collect 50.7 more yards per game (369.7) than the Cardinals give up (319.0).

In games that San Francisco amasses over 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-4).

In four home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.

This season, 49ers home games average 48.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Arizona is 4-0 overall, and 4-0 against the spread, on the road.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Arizona has hit the over twice in four away games this season.

This season, Cardinals away games average 51.9 points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.