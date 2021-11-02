The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The contest has a point total of 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

So far this season, 50% of USC's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 2.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.1 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Sun Devils score just 1.7 more points per game (30.3) than the Trojans allow (28.6).

When Arizona State scores more than 28.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 429 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 392.8 the Trojans give up per matchup.

In games that Arizona State amasses more than 392.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

USC's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Trojans score 31.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Sun Devils surrender (20.8).

When USC scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Trojans rack up 457.5 yards per game, 126.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Sun Devils give up.

When USC churns out more than 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats