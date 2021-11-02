Publish date:
Arizona State vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.
- So far this season, 50% of USC's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 2.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.1 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- In Arizona State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Sun Devils score just 1.7 more points per game (30.3) than the Trojans allow (28.6).
- When Arizona State scores more than 28.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils rack up 429 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 392.8 the Trojans give up per matchup.
- In games that Arizona State amasses more than 392.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (12) this season.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Trojans score 31.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Sun Devils surrender (20.8).
- When USC scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 457.5 yards per game, 126.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Sun Devils give up.
- When USC churns out more than 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|USC
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
429
Avg. Total Yards
457.5
331.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.8
15
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
12