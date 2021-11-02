Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 5.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.4 points above the 48.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Razorbacks put up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs allow (24.6).
- Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.
- The Razorbacks rack up 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (313).
- In games that Arkansas churns out over 313 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Mississippi State is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Bulldogs score 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks give up (23.5).
- When Mississippi State records more than 23.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks allow (334.4).
- Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 334.4 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Mississippi State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
28
23.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
465.3
Avg. Total Yards
425.3
334.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
12