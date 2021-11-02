Skip to main content
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) take the eighth-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are 5.5-point favorites. An over/under of 55.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
  • Mississippi State's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 5.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.4 points above the 48.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arkansas is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Razorbacks put up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs allow (24.6).
  • Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (313).
  • In games that Arkansas churns out over 313 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Mississippi State is 4-4-0 this year.
  • The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Bulldogs score 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks give up (23.5).
  • When Mississippi State records more than 23.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs average 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks allow (334.4).
  • Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 334.4 yards.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (9).
Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMississippi State

32.8

Avg. Points Scored

28

23.5

Avg. Points Allowed

24.6

465.3

Avg. Total Yards

425.3

334.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

313

7

Giveaways

12

9

Takeaways

12