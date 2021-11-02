Skip to main content
Ball State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MAC rivals meet when the Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Ball State is favored by 20 points. A total of 57.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Ball State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Ball State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
  • Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.4 points per game, 13.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.4, 3.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 57.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Ball State's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cardinals score 14.4 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Zips allow (38.9).
  • The Cardinals rack up 113.5 fewer yards per game (334.4), than the Zips allow per outing (447.9).
  • This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Zips have takeaways (10).
  • Akron has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Zips have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 20 points or more (in three chances).
  • Akron's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Zips put up 19.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.9).
  • Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
  • The Zips rack up 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals give up (394.0).
  • The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

Ball StateStatsAkron

24.5

Avg. Points Scored

19.9

27.9

Avg. Points Allowed

38.9

334.4

Avg. Total Yards

341.1

394.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.9

9

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

10