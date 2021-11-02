Publish date:
Ball State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ball State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 44.4 points per game, 13.1 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.4, 3.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 57.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- In Ball State's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cardinals score 14.4 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Zips allow (38.9).
- The Cardinals rack up 113.5 fewer yards per game (334.4), than the Zips allow per outing (447.9).
- This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Zips have takeaways (10).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Zips have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 20 points or more (in three chances).
- Akron's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Zips put up 19.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.9).
- Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
- The Zips rack up 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals give up (394.0).
- The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Akron
24.5
Avg. Points Scored
19.9
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.9
334.4
Avg. Total Yards
341.1
394.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.9
9
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
10