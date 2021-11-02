MAC rivals meet when the Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Ball State is favored by 20 points. A total of 57.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Ball State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.4 points per game, 13.1 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.4, 3.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 57.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

In Ball State's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cardinals score 14.4 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Zips allow (38.9).

The Cardinals rack up 113.5 fewer yards per game (334.4), than the Zips allow per outing (447.9).

This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Zips have takeaways (10).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Zips have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 20 points or more (in three chances).

Akron's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Zips put up 19.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.9).

Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Zips rack up 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals give up (394.0).

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats