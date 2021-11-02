The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2). A 49.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Minnesota's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 49.7 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more in three chances.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Ravens put up 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings give up (22.4).

Baltimore is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.

The Ravens average 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per matchup (367.0).

When Baltimore picks up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Ravens have eight giveaways this season, while the Vikings have nine takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens allow (382.3).

In games that Minnesota picks up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2).

In three of four games at home this year, Baltimore has gone over the total.

The average total in Ravens home games this season is 49.5 points, equal to this outing's over/under.

In away games, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

In three road games this season, Minnesota has hit the over every time.

Vikings away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

