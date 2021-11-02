Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Minnesota's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 49.7 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- In Baltimore's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more in three chances.
- Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Ravens put up 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings give up (22.4).
- Baltimore is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.
- The Ravens average 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per matchup (367.0).
- When Baltimore picks up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Ravens have eight giveaways this season, while the Vikings have nine takeaways.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Minnesota's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).
- Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.4 points.
- The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens allow (382.3).
- In games that Minnesota picks up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have seven takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
- At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2).
- In three of four games at home this year, Baltimore has gone over the total.
- The average total in Ravens home games this season is 49.5 points, equal to this outing's over/under.
- In away games, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- In three road games this season, Minnesota has hit the over every time.
- Vikings away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
