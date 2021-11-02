The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 6.5-point favorites on the road at Amon G. Carter Stadium against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams feature productive rushing attacks, with the Bears eighth in rushing yards per game, and the Horned Frogs 23rd. The point total is set at 58.5 for the outing.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in four of eight games this season.

TCU's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.6 points more than the 50.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bears have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 37.4 points per game, 5.9 more than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (31.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.5 points.

The Bears collect 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs allow per contest (443.3).

In games that Baylor picks up over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (9).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs average 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears surrender (19.4).

When TCU scores more than 19.4 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 435.8 yards per game, 94.9 more yards than the 340.9 the Bears allow.

TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 340.9 yards.

This year the Horned Frogs have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (13).

Season Stats