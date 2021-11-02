Publish date:
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- TCU's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 68.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.6 points more than the 50.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Bears have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bears rack up 37.4 points per game, 5.9 more than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (31.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.5 points.
- The Bears collect 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs allow per contest (443.3).
- In games that Baylor picks up over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (9).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs average 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears surrender (19.4).
- When TCU scores more than 19.4 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 435.8 yards per game, 94.9 more yards than the 340.9 the Bears allow.
- TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 340.9 yards.
- This year the Horned Frogs have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|TCU
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
465.5
Avg. Total Yards
435.8
340.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
7
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
9