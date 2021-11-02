Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 3.9 points more than the 44.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-2-0 this season.
- This season, the Bills have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bills average 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars give up (29.0).
- When Buffalo records more than 29.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bills rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (386.0).
- When Buffalo totals over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Jaguars.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Jaguars score just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills surrender (15.6).
- Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team notches more than 15.6 points.
- The Jaguars average 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.
- Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team piles up more than 269.0 yards.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.
- In four home games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- The average total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- This season on the road, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- Buffalo has gone over the total twice in four road games this year.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.