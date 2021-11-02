The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are a massive 14-point favorite heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6). The point total for the outing is set at 48.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.9 points more than the 44.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-2-0 this season.

This season, the Bills have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bills average 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars give up (29.0).

When Buffalo records more than 29.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bills rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (386.0).

When Buffalo totals over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Jaguars score just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills surrender (15.6).

Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team notches more than 15.6 points.

The Jaguars average 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.

Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team piles up more than 269.0 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.

In four home games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

This season on the road, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Buffalo has gone over the total twice in four road games this year.

This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

