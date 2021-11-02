Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 opponents square off when the California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Cal is favored by 12 points. An over/under of 50.5 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

  • Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 42.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .
  • The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
  • Against the spread, Cal is 5-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
  • Cal's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Golden Bears rack up 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats allow per outing (31.8).
  • When Cal records more than 31.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Golden Bears collect 424.1 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 385.4 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
  • In games that Cal piles up over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
  • Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • This year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • This year the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).
  • The Wildcats average just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (366.4).
  • In games that Arizona picks up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

CalStatsArizona

25.4

Avg. Points Scored

16.8

23.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.8

424.1

Avg. Total Yards

355

366.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

385.4

6

Giveaways

17

12

Takeaways

6