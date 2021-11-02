Publish date:
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 42.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .
- The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cal is 5-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Golden Bears rack up 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats allow per outing (31.8).
- When Cal records more than 31.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears collect 424.1 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 385.4 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
- In games that Cal piles up over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).
- The Wildcats average just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (366.4).
- In games that Arizona picks up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Arizona
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
424.1
Avg. Total Yards
355
366.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
6
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
6