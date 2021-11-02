Pac-12 opponents square off when the California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Cal is favored by 12 points. An over/under of 50.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .

The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cal is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Cal's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Golden Bears rack up 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats allow per outing (31.8).

When Cal records more than 31.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Bears collect 424.1 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 385.4 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

In games that Cal piles up over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.8).

The Wildcats average just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (366.4).

In games that Arizona picks up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).

Season Stats