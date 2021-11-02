Oddsmakers give the Charlotte 49ers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they host the Rice Owls (3-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte is favored by 6 points. The total has been set at 53 points for this game.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.9, is 9.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.1 points under the 66.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 50.6 average total in Owls games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

In Charlotte's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The 49ers put up 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls give up (36.5).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.5 points.

The 49ers average 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3), than the Owls allow per matchup (423.4).

In games that Charlotte totals over 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread twice this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this season have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers surrender (29.6).

When Rice scores more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 127.0 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers allow (447.6).

The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

