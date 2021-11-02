Publish date:
Charlotte vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.9, is 9.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.1 points under the 66.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 50.6 average total in Owls games this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- In Charlotte's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The 49ers put up 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls give up (36.5).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.5 points.
- The 49ers average 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3), than the Owls allow per matchup (423.4).
- In games that Charlotte totals over 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this season have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers surrender (29.6).
- When Rice scores more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 127.0 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers allow (447.6).
- The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Rice
25.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.8
29.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
387.3
Avg. Total Yards
320.6
447.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.4
11
Giveaways
14
10
Takeaways
9