The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at Nippert Stadium. Tulsa is a 22.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Tulsa's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 64.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Bearcats games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.0 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Bearcats put up 9.0 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.9).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.9 points.

The Bearcats collect only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (396.0).

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 396.0 yards.

The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).

The Golden Hurricane put up 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats allow (14.3).

Tulsa is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 436.8 yards per game, 142.4 more yards than the 294.4 the Bearcats give up.

In games that Tulsa amasses over 294.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats