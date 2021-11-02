The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is a 3-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 47 points.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.

Sunday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.2 points more than the 42.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 45.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns give up (22.5).

When Cincinnati scores more than 22.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per matchup (304.9).

When Cincinnati piles up over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Cleveland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Browns score just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals give up (20.3).

When Cleveland puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns average 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals give up (361.3).

Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 361.3 yards.

The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bengals have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.

This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.

This year, in three road games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

Browns away games this season average 51.0 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).

