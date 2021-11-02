Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bengals vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.
- Sunday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 4.2 points more than the 42.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 45.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 47-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns give up (22.5).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 22.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per matchup (304.9).
- When Cincinnati piles up over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This year, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Cleveland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Browns score just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals give up (20.3).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns average 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals give up (361.3).
- Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 361.3 yards.
- The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bengals have nine takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.
- This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).
- Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
- This year, in three road games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- Browns away games this season average 51.0 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).
