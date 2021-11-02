Publish date:
Clemson vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- In 57.1% of Louisville's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 5.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 62.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 17.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Clemson has one win against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in six chances).
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Tigers average 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals allow (27.1).
- Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 328.3 yards per game, 87.1 fewer yards than the 415.4 the Cardinals give up per contest.
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 415.4 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Cardinals average 29.4 points per game, 14.1 more than the Tigers surrender (15.3).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 15.3 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 448.6 yards per game, 123.1 more yards than the 325.5 the Tigers allow.
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals more than 325.5 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Louisville
21.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.6
325.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.4
11
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
11