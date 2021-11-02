The Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point favorites when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. An over/under of 45.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of eight games this season.

In 57.1% of Louisville's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 5.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 62.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 17.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Clemson has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in six chances).

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Tigers average 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals allow (27.1).

Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Tigers collect 328.3 yards per game, 87.1 fewer yards than the 415.4 the Cardinals give up per contest.

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 415.4 yards.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Cardinals average 29.4 points per game, 14.1 more than the Tigers surrender (15.3).

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 15.3 points.

The Cardinals rack up 448.6 yards per game, 123.1 more yards than the 325.5 the Tigers allow.

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals more than 325.5 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (11).

Season Stats