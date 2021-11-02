Two of the nation's top rushing attacks meet when the No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) take college football's 12th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 11 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Chanticleers are massive, 20-point favorites. The over/under is 60.5.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 60.5 points four of seven times.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is six points lower than the two team's combined 66.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 9.7 points above the 50.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 59.9, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

In Coastal Carolina's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Chanticleers have won ATS in each of their four games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Coastal Carolina has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Chanticleers average 12.1 more points per game (44.4) than the Eagles surrender (32.3).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.3 points.

The Chanticleers collect 40.7 more yards per game (521.3) than the Eagles allow per matchup (480.6).

Coastal Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 480.6 yards.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more.

Georgia Southern has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Eagles score 3.6 more points per game (22.1) than the Chanticleers surrender (18.5).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.5 points.

The Eagles collect 43.5 more yards per game (375.4) than the Chanticleers allow (331.9).

When Georgia Southern churns out over 331.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats