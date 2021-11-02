Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.8 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.6, 10.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 6.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in two chances).
- Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Rams average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per contest the Cowboys allow.
- When Colorado State scores more than 21.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Rams rack up 83.0 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (320.8).
- When Colorado State churns out more than 320.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread one time this year.
- This year, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Cowboys put up just 0.6 more points per game (22.0) than the Rams give up (21.4).
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 21.4 points.
- The Cowboys average 331.9 yards per game, just 19.8 more than the 312.1 the Rams allow.
- In games that Wyoming totals over 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Wyoming
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
21.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.8
7
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9