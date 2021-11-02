The Bronze Boot is up for grabs when the Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) hit the field on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Rams are 4-point favorites. The over/under is set at 40.5.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.8 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.6, 10.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 6.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in two chances).

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Rams average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per contest the Cowboys allow.

When Colorado State scores more than 21.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 83.0 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (320.8).

When Colorado State churns out more than 320.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread one time this year.

This year, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Cowboys put up just 0.6 more points per game (22.0) than the Rams give up (21.4).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 21.4 points.

The Cowboys average 331.9 yards per game, just 19.8 more than the 312.1 the Rams allow.

In games that Wyoming totals over 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Season Stats