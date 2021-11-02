Oddsmakers give the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) a solid chance to keep their six-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 9.5 points in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The total has been set at 49.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.4 points above Sunday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5 total in this game is 6.6 points above the 42.9 average total in Broncos games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Thus far this year Dallas is unbeaten against the spread.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).

When Dallas records more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per contest (325.8).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 325.8 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Denver's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year the Broncos score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys surrender (23.1).

Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Broncos rack up 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys give up.

In games that Denver totals more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 3-0 overall, and 3-0 against the spread, at home.

Dallas has gone over the total in all three home games this season.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

On the road, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

This year, in four away games, Denver has gone over the total once.

Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

