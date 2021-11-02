Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers give the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) a solid chance to keep their six-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 9.5 points in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The total has been set at 49.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.4 points above Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 6.6 points above the 42.9 average total in Broncos games this season.
  • Thus far this year Dallas is unbeaten against the spread.
  • Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
  • When Dallas records more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per contest (325.8).
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 325.8 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Denver has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • Denver's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • This year the Broncos score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys surrender (23.1).
  • Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys give up.
  • In games that Denver totals more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 3-0 overall, and 3-0 against the spread, at home.
  • Dallas has gone over the total in all three home games this season.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • On the road, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • This year, in four away games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

