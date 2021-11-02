Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.4 points above Sunday's total of 49.5.
- The 49.5 total in this game is 6.6 points above the 42.9 average total in Broncos games this season.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Thus far this year Dallas is unbeaten against the spread.
- Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cowboys score 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
- When Dallas records more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per contest (325.8).
- Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 325.8 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Denver's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year the Broncos score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys surrender (23.1).
- Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
- The Broncos rack up 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys give up.
- In games that Denver totals more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Dallas is 3-0 overall, and 3-0 against the spread, at home.
- Dallas has gone over the total in all three home games this season.
- Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- On the road, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- This year, in four away games, Denver has gone over the total once.
- Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
