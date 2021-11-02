Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of eight times.
- In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Saturday's total is 5.6 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 7.9 points fewer than the 62.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- In East Carolina's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have been favored by 15.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Pirates average 28.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Owls surrender per matchup (35.8).
- East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.8 points.
- The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls allow per matchup (382.8).
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 382.8 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This season the Owls score 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates surrender (26.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 26.6 points.
- The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).
- The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Temple
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.8
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
425.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.8
16
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
9