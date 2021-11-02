Oddsmakers massively favor the East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is favored by 15.5 points. The point total for the contest is set at 54.5.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of eight times.

In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Saturday's total is 5.6 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 7.9 points fewer than the 62.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

In East Carolina's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Pirates have been favored by 15.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Pirates average 28.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Owls surrender per matchup (35.8).

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.8 points.

The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls allow per matchup (382.8).

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 382.8 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Owls score 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates surrender (26.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 26.6 points.

The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats