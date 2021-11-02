Publish date:
Florida vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of South Carolina's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 0.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 49.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- In Florida's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gators have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 18 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Gators average 6.5 more points per game (31) than the Gamecocks give up (24.5).
- Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.5 points.
- The Gators collect 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (345.5).
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 345.5 yards.
- The Gators have 16 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 17 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 18 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Gamecocks score just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators give up (22.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Gamecocks average 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators allow.
- South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 337.8 yards.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|South Carolina
31
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
483.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
337.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.5
16
Giveaways
17
9
Takeaways
17