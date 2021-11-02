The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) are massive, 18-point favorites on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature stingy pass defenses, with the Gators 23rd against the pass in the nation, and the Gamecocks 12th defending the passing attack. The point total is 52.5 for the contest.

Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of South Carolina's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 0.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 49.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

In Florida's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 18 points or more.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Gators average 6.5 more points per game (31) than the Gamecocks give up (24.5).

Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.5 points.

The Gators collect 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (345.5).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 345.5 yards.

The Gators have 16 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 17 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 18 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Gamecocks score just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators give up (22.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Gamecocks average 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators allow.

South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 337.8 yards.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).

Season Stats