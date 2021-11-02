The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in conference play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The point total is set at 58.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Boise State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

In 37.5% of Boise State's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 5.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.9 points more than the 42.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 59.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The 58.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 59.3 points per game average total in Broncos games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Fresno State has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 13.2 more points per game (35.0) than the Broncos surrender (21.8).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Bulldogs average 76.1 more yards per game (480.2) than the Broncos give up per contest (404.1).

When Fresno State churns out over 404.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 17 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 17 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This season the Broncos put up 8.5 more points per game (29.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (20.8).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Broncos average 24.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (346.8).

Boise State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 346.8 yards.

This season the Broncos have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats