Georgia vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Missouri's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 72.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Bulldogs rack up just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers surrender (36.0).
- When Georgia records more than 36.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 420.6 yards per game, 54.9 fewer yards than the 475.5 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- In games that Georgia amasses more than 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).
- The Tigers average 28.2 more points per game (34.8) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- When Missouri puts up more than 6.6 points, it is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Tigers average 226.6 more yards per game (454.0) than the Bulldogs allow (227.4).
- When Missouri piles up over 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Missouri
37.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.8
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
420.6
Avg. Total Yards
454.0
227.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
475.5
10
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11