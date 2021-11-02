A pair of the nation's stingiest pass defenses meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 0-0 SEC) take college football's second-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Missouri Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavy, 38-point favorites. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

So far this season, 75% of Missouri's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 72.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Bulldogs rack up just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers surrender (36.0).

When Georgia records more than 36.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 420.6 yards per game, 54.9 fewer yards than the 475.5 the Tigers allow per matchup.

In games that Georgia amasses more than 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).

The Tigers average 28.2 more points per game (34.8) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

When Missouri puts up more than 6.6 points, it is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Tigers average 226.6 more yards per game (454.0) than the Bulldogs allow (227.4).

When Missouri piles up over 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).

