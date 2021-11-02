Publish date:
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
- In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 5-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Cougars average 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).
- When Houston puts up more than 31.9 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars collect 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per outing (464.3).
- This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Bulls have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Bulls put up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Cougars give up.
- When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulls average 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (288.4).
- South Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 288.4 yards.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|South Florida
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.6
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
355.8
288.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
464.3
8
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
13