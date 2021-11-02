The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The over/under is 54.5 in this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Cougars average 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).

When Houston puts up more than 31.9 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars collect 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per outing (464.3).

This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Bulls have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Bulls put up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Cougars give up.

When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulls average 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (288.4).

South Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 288.4 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats