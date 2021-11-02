Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The over/under is 54.5 in this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.
  • Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54.5-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • This year, the Cougars average 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).
  • When Houston puts up more than 31.9 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cougars collect 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per outing (464.3).
  • This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
  • South Florida is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Bulls have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
  • South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Bulls put up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Cougars give up.
  • When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Bulls average 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (288.4).
  • South Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 288.4 yards.
  • The Bulls have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

HoustonStatsSouth Florida

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.6

19.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.9

379.4

Avg. Total Yards

355.8

288.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

464.3

8

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

13