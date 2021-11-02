Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colts vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 46.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- Thursday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 0.1 points fewer than Thursday's total of 46.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- In Indianapolis' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Colts score 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets give up (29.4).
- When Indianapolis puts up more than 29.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Colts rack up 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets give up per matchup.
- The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Jets have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Jets average 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts allow (22.9).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.9 points.
- The Jets rack up 306.4 yards per game, 46.0 fewer yards than the 352.4 the Colts give up.
- In games that New York totals more than 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Jets have 15 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 18 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- In four home games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.
- Colts home games this season average 48.1 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
- New York is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, in away games.
- This season, in four road games, New York has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
