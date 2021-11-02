The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the New York Jets (2-5). The point total is 46.5.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.

New York's games have gone over 46.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

Thursday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 41.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 0.1 points fewer than Thursday's total of 46.5.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Colts score 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets give up (29.4).

When Indianapolis puts up more than 29.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Colts rack up 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets give up per matchup.

The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New York's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Jets average 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts allow (22.9).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.9 points.

The Jets rack up 306.4 yards per game, 46.0 fewer yards than the 352.4 the Colts give up.

In games that New York totals more than 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jets have 15 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

In four home games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.

Colts home games this season average 48.1 total points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

New York is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, in away games.

This season, in four road games, New York has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

