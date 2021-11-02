Publish date:
Iowa vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Northwestern's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points lower than the 43.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- The 47.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Hawkeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (27.1).
- When Iowa scores more than 27.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 129 fewer yards per game (291.5), than the Wildcats give up per contest (420.5).
- This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- So far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Wildcats score just 2.9 more points per game (19) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.1).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 16.1 points.
- The Wildcats average 339 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 297.3 yards.
- This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
19
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
291.5
Avg. Total Yards
339
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
420.5
12
Giveaways
12
20
Takeaways
12