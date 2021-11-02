Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Ryan Field. Iowa is favored by 12 points. The over/under for the outing is set at 40.5.

Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Northwestern's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.7 points lower than the 43.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Hawkeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (27.1).

When Iowa scores more than 27.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 129 fewer yards per game (291.5), than the Wildcats give up per contest (420.5).

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

So far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Wildcats score just 2.9 more points per game (19) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.1).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Wildcats average 339 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hawkeyes give up.

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 297.3 yards.

This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).

Season Stats