Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just twice this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.5, is 11.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 10.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.3 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa State is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Cyclones have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Cyclones rack up just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).
- When Iowa State records more than 29.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cyclones rack up just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3) than the Longhorns give up per contest (433.9).
- Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 433.9 yards.
- This year, the Cyclones have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (13).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-4-0 this year.
- Texas' games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year the Longhorns average 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones allow (19.6).
- When Texas puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (291.0).
- In games that Texas piles up over 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Texas
32.1
Avg. Points Scored
39.4
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
447.4
291.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.9
7
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
13