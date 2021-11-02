The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 10th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Longhorns are 6.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Texas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.5, is 11.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 10.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.3 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 3-4-0 this season.

The Cyclones have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Cyclones rack up just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns allow (29.8).

When Iowa State records more than 29.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones rack up just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3) than the Longhorns give up per contest (433.9).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 433.9 yards.

This year, the Cyclones have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-4-0 this year.

Texas' games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Longhorns average 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones allow (19.6).

When Texas puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (291.0).

In games that Texas piles up over 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats