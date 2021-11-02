The Green Bay Packers (7-1) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to prolong their seven-game winning streak in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. A total of 55 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 55 points five of eight times.

Green Bay's games have gone over 55 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 4.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points more than the 49.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 48.6 PPG average total in Packers games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Chiefs have just two ATS wins in eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Chiefs rack up 6.0 more points per game (26.9) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

When Kansas City records more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs collect 417.7 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 331.8 the Packers allow per contest.

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 331.8 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Packers' takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Packers.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Packers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Packers rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).

When Green Bay puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs allow per contest (404.6).

The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-4).

In four home games this year, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

Chiefs home games this season average 55.0 total points, which equals this contest's over/under.

On the road, Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In five away games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.

Packers away games this season average 48.9 total points, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).

Powered by Data Skrive.