Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Kansas City's games this season have gone over 55 points five of eight times.
- Green Bay's games have gone over 55 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 4.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points more than the 49.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 48.6 PPG average total in Packers games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Chiefs have just two ATS wins in eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Chiefs rack up 6.0 more points per game (26.9) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
- When Kansas City records more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Chiefs collect 417.7 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 331.8 the Packers allow per contest.
- In games that Kansas City picks up more than 331.8 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Packers' takeaways (13).
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Packers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Packers rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).
- When Green Bay puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Packers collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs allow per contest (404.6).
- The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have seven takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
- At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-4).
- In four home games this year, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
- Chiefs home games this season average 55.0 total points, which equals this contest's over/under.
- On the road, Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall.
- The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- In five away games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.
- Packers away games this season average 48.9 total points, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).
