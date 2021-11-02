The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) square off with the Governor's Cup up for grabs on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored by 24 points in the game. The over/under is set at 56 for the game.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56 points or more only one time this season.

In 71.4% of Kansas' games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.

Saturday's over/under is 12.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.9 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wildcats put up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks surrender (43.8).

The Wildcats average 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (480.1).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread one time this year.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 24 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas' games this season have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Jayhawks average 15.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Wildcats give up (23.0).

The Jayhawks average 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats give up (348.6).

When Kansas picks up more than 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats