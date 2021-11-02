Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56 points or more only one time this season.
- In 71.4% of Kansas' games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.9 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks surrender (43.8).
- The Wildcats average 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (480.1).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 24 points or more (in four chances).
- Kansas' games this season have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Jayhawks average 15.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Wildcats give up (23.0).
- The Jayhawks average 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats give up (348.6).
- When Kansas picks up more than 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Kansas
27.5
Avg. Points Scored
15.8
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
363.6
Avg. Total Yards
310.4
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
480.1
12
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
8