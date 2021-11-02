The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC), who have college football's 17th-ranked running game, take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) and their eighth-ranked rushing attack on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Golden Flashes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 66.5 points for the game.

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 64.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 65.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 12.4 points above the 54.1 average total in Huskies games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Golden Flashes have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Golden Flashes put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Huskies surrender (31.5).

Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 450.5 yards per game, 30.1 more yards than the 420.4 the Huskies give up per contest.

Kent State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 420.4 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois is 5-2-1 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-1-1 ATS in those games.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Huskies score 3.6 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (33.4).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 33.4 points.

The Huskies average 79.6 fewer yards per game (394.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (474.4).

When Northern Illinois amasses more than 474.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (19).

