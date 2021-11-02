The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 13th-ranked run offense will take the field against the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Wildcats are favored by only 1 point in the outing. An over/under of 57 is set for the game.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 57 points in five of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 50.8, 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .

The 57-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers allow (26.5).

When Kentucky puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Volunteers give up per contest (393.8).

Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 393.8 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in five chances).

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).

When Tennessee puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Volunteers average 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats give up (335.5).

When Tennessee picks up over 335.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).

Season Stats