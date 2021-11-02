Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 57 points in five of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 50.8, 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
- The 57-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 63.2 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers allow (26.5).
- When Kentucky puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Volunteers give up per contest (393.8).
- Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 393.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in five chances).
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Volunteers average 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats give up (335.5).
- When Tennessee picks up over 335.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Tennessee
27
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
364.9
Avg. Total Yards
457.1
335.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
10