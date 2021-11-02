The New York Giants (2-5) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2). A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Raiders vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.9 points under the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.6, 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5 total in this game is 2.2 points above the 45.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Raiders average the same number of points per game that the Giants allow (25.7).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The Raiders collect 24.6 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).

In games that Las Vegas amasses more than 368.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have nine takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

New York has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Giants score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).

When New York puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants average 352.3 yards per game, only 1.7 fewer than the 354.0 the Raiders give up.

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 354.0 yards.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, while the Raiders have forced 9 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

In four home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.

This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Las Vegas is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In three away games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 47.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

