November 2, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (2-5) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2). A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Raiders vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
  • In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.9 points under the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.6, 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 2.2 points above the 45.3 average total in Giants games this season.
  • In Las Vegas' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Raiders average the same number of points per game that the Giants allow (25.7).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Raiders collect 24.6 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).
  • In games that Las Vegas amasses more than 368.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Raiders have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have nine takeaways.
  • New York has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year the Giants score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).
  • When New York puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants average 352.3 yards per game, only 1.7 fewer than the 354.0 the Raiders give up.
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 354.0 yards.
  • This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, while the Raiders have forced 9 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • In four home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Las Vegas is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In three away games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 47.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

