Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Raiders vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.9 points under the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.6, 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5 total in this game is 2.2 points above the 45.3 average total in Giants games this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- In Las Vegas' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Raiders average the same number of points per game that the Giants allow (25.7).
- Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
- The Raiders collect 24.6 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).
- In games that Las Vegas amasses more than 368.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Raiders have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have nine takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year the Giants score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).
- When New York puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Giants average 352.3 yards per game, only 1.7 fewer than the 354.0 the Raiders give up.
- New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 354.0 yards.
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, while the Raiders have forced 9 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- In four home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.
- This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
- Las Vegas is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- In three away games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 47.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.