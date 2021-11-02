Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The over/under is set at 50.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Philadelphia's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.
  • The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.8 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Chargers rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Eagles surrender.
  • When Los Angeles records more than 23.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Chargers rack up 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (342.8).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 342.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Eagles.
  • Philadelphia has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Eagles are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
  • Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Chargers give up.
  • Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
  • The Eagles collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers allow per outing (362.6).
  • In games that Philadelphia picks up over 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over once in three home games this year.
  • The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (50).
  • Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • This season, in three away games, Los Angeles has not hit the over once.
  • Chargers away games this season average 50.2 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

