Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The over/under is set at 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Philadelphia's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.8 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Chargers rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Eagles surrender.

When Los Angeles records more than 23.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chargers rack up 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (342.8).

When Los Angeles totals more than 342.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Eagles are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Chargers give up.

Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Eagles collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers allow per outing (362.6).

In games that Philadelphia picks up over 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.

Philadelphia has hit the over once in three home games this year.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (50).

Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This season, in three away games, Los Angeles has not hit the over once.

Chargers away games this season average 50.2 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.