Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Philadelphia's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.
- The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.8 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Chargers rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Eagles surrender.
- When Los Angeles records more than 23.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Chargers rack up 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (342.8).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 342.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Eagles are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
- Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Eagles average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Chargers give up.
- Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Eagles collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers allow per outing (362.6).
- In games that Philadelphia picks up over 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.
- Philadelphia has hit the over once in three home games this year.
- The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (50).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
- This season, in three away games, Los Angeles has not hit the over once.
- Chargers away games this season average 50.2 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (50).
