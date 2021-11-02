Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.4, 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.
- The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rams average 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans give up (24.4).
- When Los Angeles records more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Rams collect 37.8 more yards per game (405.9) than the Titans give up per outing (368.1).
- Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 368.1 yards.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Titans have takeaways (11).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Titans average 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams give up (21.0).
- When Tennessee scores more than 21.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Titans collect 377.1 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 367.5 the Rams allow.
- When Tennessee totals more than 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.
- The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.
- Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.
- Rams home games this season average 51.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
- This year on the road, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- Tennessee has gone over the total in all four of their away games this season.
- Titans away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
