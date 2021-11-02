The Los Angeles Rams (7-1) hit the field as 7.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are riding four-game winning streaks. The total has been set at 53.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.4, 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.

The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams average 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans give up (24.4).

When Los Angeles records more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams collect 37.8 more yards per game (405.9) than the Titans give up per outing (368.1).

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 368.1 yards.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Titans have takeaways (11).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Titans average 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams give up (21.0).

When Tennessee scores more than 21.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Titans collect 377.1 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 367.5 the Rams allow.

When Tennessee totals more than 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.

Rams home games this season average 51.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

This year on the road, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Tennessee has gone over the total in all four of their away games this season.

Titans away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

