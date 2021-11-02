Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
- In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 53.5.
- Thursday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 11.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per contest the Panthers allow.
- Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.1 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average only 2.2 more yards per game (425.1) than the Panthers give up per outing (422.9).
- In games that Louisiana totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Panthers average 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.3).
- Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
- The Panthers average 27.1 more yards per game (387.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (360.0).
- Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 360.0 yards.
- The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Georgia State
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.1
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
387.1
360.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.9
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
10