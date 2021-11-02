Two of the nation's strongest rushing attacks meet when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 22nd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under is 53.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 53.5.

Thursday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 11.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per contest the Panthers allow.

Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.1 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average only 2.2 more yards per game (425.1) than the Panthers give up per outing (422.9).

In games that Louisiana totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Panthers average 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Panthers average 27.1 more yards per game (387.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (360.0).

Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 360.0 yards.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats