November 2, 2021
BETTING
Louisiana vs. Georgia State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Two of the nation's strongest rushing attacks meet when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 22nd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under is 53.5 for the outing.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • In 50% of Georgia State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 53.5.
  • Thursday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 56.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Louisiana has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 11.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns score 32.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.1 per contest the Panthers allow.
  • Louisiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.1 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns average only 2.2 more yards per game (425.1) than the Panthers give up per outing (422.9).
  • In games that Louisiana totals over 422.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
  • Georgia State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
  • Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Panthers average 4.6 more points per game (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.3).
  • Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
  • The Panthers average 27.1 more yards per game (387.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (360.0).
  • Georgia State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 360.0 yards.
  • The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats

LouisianaStatsGeorgia State

32.0

Avg. Points Scored

23.9

19.3

Avg. Points Allowed

30.1

425.1

Avg. Total Yards

387.1

360.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422.9

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

10