The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) are small, 1.5-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FAU Stadium. The point total is 57.5.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Marshall's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of eight times.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 9.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 16.2 points greater than the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Marshall has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd rack up 37 points per game, 15.5 more than the Owls give up per contest (21.5).

Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 122.4 more yards per game (503) than the Owls allow per contest (380.6).

In games that Marshall picks up over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

In Florida Atlantic's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Owls put up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.8).

When Florida Atlantic records more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow (378.9).

In games that Florida Atlantic totals over 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats