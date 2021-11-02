Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of eight times.
- Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 9.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 16.2 points greater than the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Owls games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Marshall has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd rack up 37 points per game, 15.5 more than the Owls give up per contest (21.5).
- Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 122.4 more yards per game (503) than the Owls allow per contest (380.6).
- In games that Marshall picks up over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- In Florida Atlantic's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Owls put up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.8).
- When Florida Atlantic records more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow (378.9).
- In games that Florida Atlantic totals over 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
37
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
503
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
380.6
19
Giveaways
11
15
Takeaways
13