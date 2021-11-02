Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (1-7), who have lost seven games in a row, are touchdown favorites against the Houston Texans (1-7), losers of seven straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 46.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46 points in three of eight games this season.
  • In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.
  • Sunday's over/under is 13.8 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 59.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.2 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.
  • Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 45.2 average total in Texans games this season.
  • Miami has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Dolphins rack up 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans allow per contest (30.1).
  • The Dolphins average 301.9 yards per game, 99.5 fewer yards than the 401.4 the Texans allow per outing.
  • In games that Miami piles up over 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).
  • Houston has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This season the Texans score 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins give up (29.1).
  • The Texans rack up 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (406.9).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
  • Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.
  • This season, in four away games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.8 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).

