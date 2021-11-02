The Miami Dolphins (1-7), who have lost seven games in a row, are touchdown favorites against the Houston Texans (1-7), losers of seven straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 46.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46 points in three of eight games this season.

In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.

Sunday's over/under is 13.8 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.2 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 45.2 average total in Texans games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins rack up 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans allow per contest (30.1).

The Dolphins average 301.9 yards per game, 99.5 fewer yards than the 401.4 the Texans allow per outing.

In games that Miami piles up over 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Texans have been underdogs by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This season the Texans score 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins give up (29.1).

The Texans rack up 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (406.9).

The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.

This season, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.

The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.

This season, in four away games, Houston has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.8 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).

