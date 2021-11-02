Publish date:
Miami vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of eight times.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 4-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Miami has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the Yellow Jackets surrender per outing (28.5).
- Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.
- The Hurricanes collect only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4), than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (427.8).
- Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 427.8 yards.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Yellow Jackets have forced (9).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets average 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Georgia Tech puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets collect 419 yards per game, just 4.2 more than the 414.8 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Georgia Tech piles up over 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This season the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.5
440.4
Avg. Total Yards
419
414.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.8
11
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
9