ACC foes square off when the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of eight times.

So far this season, 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Miami has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the Yellow Jackets surrender per outing (28.5).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.

The Hurricanes collect only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4), than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (427.8).

Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 427.8 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Yellow Jackets have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes allow.

When Georgia Tech puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets collect 419 yards per game, just 4.2 more than the 414.8 the Hurricanes allow.

When Georgia Tech piles up over 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats