Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games this season.
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 53.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 53.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 3-5-0 this season.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The RedHawks average 7.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bobcats surrender (31.1).
- When Miami (OH) scores more than 31.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The RedHawks rack up 388.4 yards per game, 34.9 fewer yards than the 423.3 the Bobcats allow per matchup.
- In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 423.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (6).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Bobcats rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the RedHawks allow.
- When Ohio scores more than 22.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Bobcats rack up only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks allow per matchup (349.9).
- Ohio is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 349.9 yards.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Ohio
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
21.1
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
388.4
Avg. Total Yards
360.1
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.3
7
Giveaways
11
7
Takeaways
6