The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a 7.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.

RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 53.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 3-5-0 this season.

The RedHawks have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The RedHawks average 7.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bobcats surrender (31.1).

When Miami (OH) scores more than 31.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks rack up 388.4 yards per game, 34.9 fewer yards than the 423.3 the Bobcats allow per matchup.

In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 423.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (6).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Bobcats rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the RedHawks allow.

When Ohio scores more than 22.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Bobcats rack up only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks allow per matchup (349.9).

Ohio is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 349.9 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats