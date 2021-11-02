Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a 7.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

  • Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games this season.
  • Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 53.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 3-5-0 this season.
  • The RedHawks have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The RedHawks average 7.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bobcats surrender (31.1).
  • When Miami (OH) scores more than 31.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The RedHawks rack up 388.4 yards per game, 34.9 fewer yards than the 423.3 the Bobcats allow per matchup.
  • In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 423.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (6).
  • Ohio has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Bobcats rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the RedHawks allow.
  • When Ohio scores more than 22.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Bobcats rack up only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks allow per matchup (349.9).
  • Ohio is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 349.9 yards.
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats

Miami (OH)StatsOhio

23.8

Avg. Points Scored

21.1

22.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.1

388.4

Avg. Total Yards

360.1

349.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.3

7

Giveaways

11

7

Takeaways

6